Dutch PM Says He Did Not See His Dying Mother Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, on May 25, revealed that he did not visit his dying mother in a care home as he obeyed lockdown rules. This comes as the issue of top officials flowing lockdown ruled made headlines after a top UK official was accused of travelling 250 amid restrictions. Many countries including the UK and the Netherlands had imposed strict restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVid-19 pandemic.

According to Rutte, his 95-year-old mother-, Marke Rutte-Dilling died in a home in the Hague on May 13. International media reported that despite an early outbreak of COVID-19 in her care home, she did not die of the virus. Amidst all this, the Dutch PM stuck to the rules and refrained from visiting her in her final days. Speaking to international media reporters, his spokesmen asserted that the Dutch leader had “complied with all directives”.

Rutte had earlier spoken about his mother's death and said that "in addition to the great sadness and all fond memories, my family and I also have a feeling of gratitude that we were allowed to have her with us for so long." He had added that they would have to say goodbye to her in a family circle as he hoped to be able to deal with this great loss in peace in the near future. According to John Hopkins University, Netherland has reported 45,445 positive cases as of now out of who 5,830 have died.

UK official flouts rules

Leading British newspapers reported that a top official Dominic Cummings, who lives in London, was seen at the property in Durham, northeast England, at the end of March. A lockdown that began March 23 stipulated that people should remain at their primary residence, leaving only for essential local errands and exercise, and not visit relatives. Moreover, anyone with symptoms was told to completely isolate themselves.

