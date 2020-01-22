Ranveer Singh Takes A Ride On A Scooter While Shooting For Jayeshbhai Jordaar In Gujarat

Ranveer Singh won the nation's heart with his performance in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy by playing the role of Murad Ahmed as his performance in this movie is also deemed as one of his best performances by many across the country. Singh recently spammed his Instagram feed by revealing the looks of all the actors from his upcoming sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan titled '83. It would be safe to say that his fans are awaiting his upcoming projects, and Ranveer has already started shooting for yet another film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The actor was recently spotted shooting in the streets of Gujarat for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer's 'Jordaar' look straight from the streets of Gujarat

Ranveer was spotted riding a scooter in the streets of Sabarkantha district, Gujarat, while shooting for her upcoming film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Padmaavat actor donned a brown sweatshirt with hints of white, which he paired with black jeans and black floaters. Ranveer also waved at his fans who could not hold back but started shouting his name out loud and went gaga over him from the sets of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

In every Ranveer Singh's movie, the actor is seen playing a role which is distinct from the role he played earlier. Ranveer took to Instagram to announce the project on May 27, 2020. The actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry and is all set to woo his fans with two of his upcoming projects titled '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

