YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Shares Story Of His Struggle Before Stardom

An acclaimed singer, comedian, YouTube personality and songwriter, Bhuvan Bam is popularly known for his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. He was also the first Indian YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers. The multitalented sensation is known for his great sense of humour and fun tricks. With the help of social media, Bhuvan Bam has reached great heights in his life.

Struggles before stardom

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Bhuvan Bam opened up about battling rejections and the struggles before he received stardom. Bhuvan Bam said that he was made to stand in a cue for hours when he wanted to showcase his talent a few years ago. However, even after the long wait, he got rejected. Bhuvan Bam also revealed that he was shown the door without getting a chance to audition while he tried his luck at television reality shows. Bhuvan further added that he had no clue about his career but was sure that he doesn’t want to continue academics. He aspired to become a musician but destiny made him a comedian.

Bhuvan Bam also shared a real-life incident saying that he recollects asking the manager of Dominos for a job after his graduation. He further revealed how society and family put him down which affected him mentally by shattering his self-confidence. Bhuvan also was seen emphasizing on the importance of mental health. He also spoke about how he got affected by social media trolling at one point in his life.

Bhuvan Bam is regarded as one of the most influential social media personalities of India. He is also a popular content creator with BB Ki Vines, where he makes audiences and viewers laugh. Bhuvan Bam is now ruling the web with his humour and funny spirit.

