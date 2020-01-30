Ellen DeGeneres' New Commercial Shows Life Before Alexa, Netizens All Hearts

In a recent Amazon's Super Bowl 2020 commercial, show host Ellen DeGeneres teamed up with her wife Portia de Rossi in which the couple imagines a life before virtual assistant Alexa. The advertisement has now become an instant hit on the internet and has been shared by Amazon's founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos. The one minute 30-seconds video has already been viewed over 90,000 times and has received almost 4,000 likes.

Hey, Alexa — show everyone our upcoming Super Bowl ad. Thanks @TheEllenShow and @PortiaDeRossi! pic.twitter.com/U8Qua3dhwg — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 29, 2020

The commercial will reportedly run during the Super Bowl football championship. In the clip, one can see the couple getting ready to leave the house and DeGeneres asking Alexa to turn down the thermostat. She further asks her wife, “What do you think people did before Alexa?” and then the advertisement launches into make-believe, a pre-voice-assistant history lesson.

The scene immediately shifts from the comedian's living room to an indeterminate time period where a maid 'turns down' the temperature by throwing to flaming logs out of the window. From old-timey maids, courts jesters, newsboys, friends, secretaries and more, all are asked to do everything that modern-day Alexa pulls off with voice commands. In the commercial, all these people also have a similar name, ranging from Alexine to Alessa to Alicia.

'Pure gold'

The commercial further also take a dig at the 'fake news' set and even impeachment history when 'President Nixon' asks his secretary to remind him to 'delete those tapes'. The advertisement also features a dragon and depicts life before Alexa. The new commercial has received several praises as well. One internet user wrote, “Creative director needs a raise”, while another said, “That was gold. Pure gold”.

Hilarious-I love Alexa! But how about the next version featuring a British man?? 😁 — JustMe (@VictoriaLennon8) January 30, 2020

Clever. Alexa and the ad <3 — Rebecca L. Harriman (@Rebecca31320463) January 29, 2020

WOW & FANTASTIC — Kumar Kanti Sen ❤️ (@KumarKantiSen) January 29, 2020

