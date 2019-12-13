Elon Musk's Mother Shares Old Photo Of Him Repairing A Car Window

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, posted a picture on Twitter of a young Elon repairing a broken window of a 1978 BMW car. Responding to his mother's tweet, Musk said that at that time he did not have enough money to pay for a mechanic and that is why he was repairing the broken glass himself.

Couldn’t afford to pay for repairs, so I fixed almost everything on that car from parts in the junkyard. Ironically, that’s me replacing broken side window glass. The circle is complete lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2019

Recalling the incident, Musk said that he was working on the car window because thieves had broken it and stolen the car radio which was approximately had a worth of $20. Musk also said that he bought the black 1978 BMW in the year 1993 for $1400.

Netizens pour love

Maye Musk's tweet prompted a lot of people to react. A tweet by a fan club of Tesla said that the picture of how grounded Elon was as a person, adding that billionaires are after human beings with a family and loving mothers.

How fun is it that Elon is the CEO of multi-billion dollar companies, changing the world, and his mom posts kid photos for everyone and often about how much she loves her kids. You guys are great! Seem very grounded. Ultimately people are just people, whoever they are. — Tesla Noobs (@TeslaNoobs) December 10, 2019

Read: Tesla Model 3 On Autopilot Mode Rams Into Two Cars In Connecticut

Another person said that she loved the story of how Musk's mother had told them about her son's promise of buying her a new car.

Someone said that only a mother knows how to her children grounded.

Read: Elon Musk Spotted Driving Tesla Cybertruck On Los Angeles' Roads

Tesla's first electric cybertruck

Elon Musk recently unveiled the electric Cybertruck at an event in Los Angeles on November 21. According to reports, hours before the launch of the truck, Musk quoted one of his tweets where he had wished to create a truck with amazing air suspension and corners like it was on the railway tracks.

The cybertruck was launched with a starting price of $39,900 with a capacity of 250 miles and a towing capacity with a total of 7500 pounds. The base version will be designed with a single motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) that will achieve a speed of 0 to 60 miles per hours within a matter of 6.5 seconds.

Read: Dubai Police Could Add Tesla's New Cybertruck To Their Fleet In 2020

Read: Lego Mocks Tesla With Its Own 'shatterproof' Truck Following The Company's Botched Event

(With inputs from agencies)