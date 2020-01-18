Elon Musk Reveals Plans To Send 10 Lakh People To Mars By 2050

In a Twitter thread, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he hopes to send close to 10 lakh people to Mars by the year 2050 and also revealed how he plans on achieving his goal and the resources required to colonise the Red Planet. He also wrote that he wished to make humans a 'multi-planetary species'.

Plans to put people on Mars

While talking more about how exactly he would go about accomplishing this daunting task, Musk said that a rocket would have to carry many megatons of cargo every year to the Red Planet in order to prepare Mars for human presence by mid-century.

Musk explained that the goal is to send 1,000 flights a year with each ship carrying 100 tonnes of cargo. Therefore the cargo of 10 ships would be 1 megaton. The ships that would be used is the SN1 that is currently under construction a SpaceX's Texas facility.

Building 100 Starships/year gets to 1000 in 10 years or 100 megatons/year or maybe around 100k people per Earth-Mars orbital sync — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

Megatons per year to orbit are needed for life to become multiplanetary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

Starship design goal is 3 flights/day avg rate, so ~1000 flights/year at >100 tons/flight, so every 10 ships yield 1 megaton per year to orbit — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2020

The ships though will only be able to launch once every 2 years during the orbital sync between Earth-Mars which is when the two planets are closest to each other. September last year SpaceX requested NASA to provide it with potential landing site on the red planet.

Musk added that in order for Mars to become habitable, it had to make warmer and suggested launching thermonuclear weapons in order to create tiny "suns" over the regions. This would help release all the frozen carbon dioxide gas and trigger a man-made greenhouse effect. He has also estimated that the cost of making Mars self-sustaining is somewhere between $100 billion and $10 trillion.

