The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Shares Full Baby Bump Picture For The First Time

Hollywood News

Elon Musk's girlfriend took to her Twitter account to share the 1st photo of her baby bump. Read more to know about Grimes’ post on her Twitter account

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
elon musk

Canadian singer Grimes managed to keep her pregnancy news under the wraps which certainly left the world wondering if she’s really pregnant. With her latest photo which was uploaded on January 9, her pregnancy doubts are easily cleared. Grimes used to share such pictures which made it difficult to identify if she was really pregnant. The latest snap gave a full look at Grimes’ growing tummy. Read more to know about Grimes’ post on her Twitter account.

Also Read | From Taylor Swift's Speech To Lady Gaga's Dress, Here Are Iconic Moments From The VMAs

Also Read | From Mukesh Ambani To Elon Musk: People Who The Earned Most In The Last Decade

Also Read | Selena Gomez Admits Her New Album Was Difficult To Make Post Breakup With Justin Bieber

Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Grimes to have a baby

The Canadian singer took to her social media which featured her in long orange and black braids along with a floral print blazer which was unbuttoned at the stomach. The initial Instagram post was deleted due to nudity, but she posted the same photo with parts of it censored. The people were confused if the couple were really having a baby or not. A number of people replied to her post which shows her popularity and fan following. Read more to see some fan Tweets on her post. 

Also Read | 'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character

Also Read | Yankees Sued By Ex-player Garrison Lassiter In Bizarre Lawsuit Involving Derek Jeter

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
ABVP: JNU ATTACK WAS LED BY MAOIST
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
OSCAR 2020: FULLNOMINEES LIST