Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Shares Full Baby Bump Picture For The First Time

Canadian singer Grimes managed to keep her pregnancy news under the wraps which certainly left the world wondering if she’s really pregnant. With her latest photo which was uploaded on January 9, her pregnancy doubts are easily cleared. Grimes used to share such pictures which made it difficult to identify if she was really pregnant. The latest snap gave a full look at Grimes’ growing tummy. Read more to know about Grimes’ post on her Twitter account.

Elon Musk and his girlfriend, Grimes to have a baby

The Canadian singer took to her social media which featured her in long orange and black braids along with a floral print blazer which was unbuttoned at the stomach. The initial Instagram post was deleted due to nudity, but she posted the same photo with parts of it censored. The people were confused if the couple were really having a baby or not. A number of people replied to her post which shows her popularity and fan following. Read more to see some fan Tweets on her post.

grimes pregnant with elon musk’s baby pic.twitter.com/156VyIOq7v — 𝔢𝔵𝔱𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔩 (@raymondsalcedaa) January 9, 2020

OMG!?!?!?!?! GRIMES LITERALLY SAID SHE WANTED GOWON TO BE THE GODMOTHER OF HER BABY?!?@?!?!?!?!! IM SCREAMINGGG — orbitch (@loonathefann) January 10, 2020

can you guys believe that grimes actually wants go won to be her baby’s godmother?! legendary behavior pic.twitter.com/5m952Z6lsF — sierra ³⁶⁵ (@hyunvilip) January 10, 2020

8 years ago today, @Grimezsz released “Genesis” as the lead single from ‘Visions.’



The track was met with critical success and went on to become one of her most popular singles ever. Grimes also directed the accompanying music video co-starring @BrookeCandy. pic.twitter.com/IJmGVPhH5I — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2020

