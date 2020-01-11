The Debate
Rainn Wilson Suggests Fragrance 'Elon' With 'musky Scent', Tesla CEO Calls It 'great'

Rest of the World News

American actor, Rainn Wilson gave an idea of men's fragrance with 'musky scent' to Elon Musk on January 10 to which the Tesla CEO replied saying 'great'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rainn Wilson

American actor, Rainn Wilson gave an idea of men's fragrance with 'musky scent' to Space X owner Elon Musk on January 10 to which the Tesla CEO replied saying 'great'. The unprecedented tweet of Wilson comes with a pun targetting the second name of the entrepreneur and said that the scent could have a 'hint of insanity and desperation'. Wilson's tweet has taken the internet by the storm with Netizens posting quirky 'wordplay memes' on Elon Musk's name and Tesla products. 

Netizens post their ideas

With Wilson's recommendation, people on the internet also started posting their ideas by playing with words in Tesla CEO's name and company's products. Along with that, some of the Twitter users posted the pictures of real 'Elon Musk fragrances', while others called it ironical that Wilson's tweet suggested making of fragrance while Musk's ancestor was a cologne maker in 1800s for his 'signature scents'. 

