Rainn Wilson Suggests Fragrance 'Elon' With 'musky Scent', Tesla CEO Calls It 'great'

American actor, Rainn Wilson gave an idea of men's fragrance with 'musky scent' to Space X owner Elon Musk on January 10 to which the Tesla CEO replied saying 'great'. The unprecedented tweet of Wilson comes with a pun targetting the second name of the entrepreneur and said that the scent could have a 'hint of insanity and desperation'. Wilson's tweet has taken the internet by the storm with Netizens posting quirky 'wordplay memes' on Elon Musk's name and Tesla products.

.@elonmusk What about a men’s fragrance called “Elon?” A musky scent. Get it? Elon MUSK? It could smell of grit, ingenuity and genius with just a hint of insanity & desperation. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 10, 2020

Great idea — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

Read - From Mukesh Ambani To Elon Musk: People Who The Earned Most In The Last Decade

Netizens post their ideas

With Wilson's recommendation, people on the internet also started posting their ideas by playing with words in Tesla CEO's name and company's products. Along with that, some of the Twitter users posted the pictures of real 'Elon Musk fragrances', while others called it ironical that Wilson's tweet suggested making of fragrance while Musk's ancestor was a cologne maker in 1800s for his 'signature scents'.

I hope that you Elon never get involved in a scandal

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Elongate would be really drawn out. — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) January 10, 2020

Shatterproof bottle? — JRizzle (@SgtRizzle) January 10, 2020

they have something like this in the form of an air freshener 😂 pic.twitter.com/tOYeH4dvTb — Alexander (@Alex_Sauerwein) January 10, 2020

Read - Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Is Pregnant, Suggests Media Reports

It's funny you mention that, because Elon's great great grandfather was a cologne maker in Europe back in the 1800s known for his signature scents. — H.F. Law (@deadliquorstore) January 10, 2020

It comes in an “unbreakable” bottle which arrives already broken. — A. Frenchi Rabbit (@FrenchiRabbit) January 10, 2020

Read - Video Of Elon Musk Dancing In China Leaves Netizens Delighted

Read - Elon Musk Tweets Picture Of Dogs And Muffins, Netizens In Awe