Must Protect Wheel's Inventor, Elon Musk Does Good At Rockets: Donald Trump Arrives At WEF

While attending the 50th World Economic Forum at Davos, United States President Donald Trump made yet another questionable statement about the need to protect the intellectual property of famous American inventors including the person who invented wheels thousands of years ago.

In an interview with an international broadcaster, Trump was asked about what he made of the success of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and its company. However, the US President's reply made the Internet laugh because the wheel has long been in the public domain and is not covered by any intellectual property laws.

"Well, you have to give him credit,” Trump replied. “I spoke to him very recently, and he’s also doing the rockets, he likes rockets, and, uh, he does good at rockets too… And I was worried about him because he’s one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our geniuses. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that, uh, came up with, originally, the light bulb and the wheel, and all of these things.”

The world has only had wheels for the last 400 years according to Trump and was invented by an American pic.twitter.com/EJh5BEOw7R — Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) January 23, 2020

It's obvious trumps wheels aren't turning in his head https://t.co/nzX412uBkP — Kevin Delano Comley (@DelanoComley) January 23, 2020

First wheels were used as pottery wheels in Mesopotamia - you know, by Middle Easterners who he hates. A fact probably not known by any history professors at Trump University. — woodman (@woodman267) January 23, 2020

He's good with wheels. He does wheels well. But Trump knows more about wheels than anyone. — Skeptical Canuck 🇨🇦 (@SkepticCanuck) January 22, 2020

Trump's other statements at Davos

While his wheel statement rocked the Internet, Trump addressed the global political and business leaders on January 21 in Davos where he rejected warnings by climate activists and called them 'prophets of doom' in the keynote speech. As his impeachment trial opened in the Senate, Trump attended the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps where climate change topped the agenda. However, a climate change sceptic, the US leader said 'fear and doubt is not a good thought process'.

Despite the concerns about increasing emissions of greenhouse gases that are responsible for drastic climate change, Trump praised the US for producing the world's largest amount of natural gas. What amused netizens more was when the US President was asked about environmental issues, he replied saying, 'environment is very important to me'. Most of the initial part of Trump's speech included him praising America on domestic economic policies.

