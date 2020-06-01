Jeffrey Epstein's Documentary: 4 Shocking Claims Made In Netflix's 'Filthy Rich' Series

A true-crime documentary is about the life and crime of Jeffrey Epstein released on Netflix earlier this week and is spread over four episodes. The series makes fresh claims against Jeffrey Epstein who was an American financier and offender. The series also revolves around the people associated with him who helped him commit the heinous crimes. Read on to know some of the shocking revelations made in the Netflix documentary series.

Accusations made against Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, who is the Duke of York (Royal Knight of the Garter), is a member of the British royal family. He is the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip and is known for his involvement in the Jeffery Epstein human trafficking scandal. The Netflix docu-series showed that there were eyewitnesses who alleged that they had seen Prince Andrew doing inappropriate things to a topless young girl.

That girl was later identified as one of the most prominent and outspoken survivors of the child sex trafficking ring that was run by Jeffrey. Prince Andrew has, however, always denied all the allegations against him. He has no recollection of a photograph where he was seen with victims of the sex trafficking ring.

Bill Clinton visited the private island too

In the documentary series, it has been alleged that Bill Clinton, who served as the president of the US from 1993 to 2001, had visited the private island several times. While Bill Clinton has always denied the accusations, there were flight logs that say otherwise. Reportedly, Bill Clinton visited the ‘Little St James island’ several times. However, a victim had made it very clear that she had never seen him do anything wrong or inappropriate.

The pyramid scheme to recruit girls

Jefferey and his associates allegedly used a ‘pyramid scheme’ and created a huge web of girls, as young as 14 years, who would work for him. Jeffrey and his associates were at the top of the pyramid and would recruit girls lower down. These girls would recruit even more girls and it goes on and on.

Intimidation and threats sent to survivors

In the documentary, it was alleged that Jeffrey Epstein along with Ghislaine Maxwell, who was an associate of Jeffrey, used to intimidate the girls to stop them from telling anyone what was happening. Allegedly, they had told a survivor ‘lots of ways she could die’ on her regular running route. Allegedly, the girls were always watched with the help of CCTV cameras that prevented them from running away from the island.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffery Epstein was a financier who was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking. He had developed an elite social circle and procured women, which included several under-aged girls. Reportedly, they were sexually abused by Epstein and some of his contacts. Jeffery died in jail in August 2019 before he could be tried for the charges against him.

