About Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach House And Real Estate Portfolio

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is an American television miniseries that follows the life of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He died on August 10, 2019, in Manhattan jail. The series re-examines alleged crimes that Jeffrey Epstein's house in Palm Beach witnessed. Read on to know more about Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach House address and other details:

Jeffrey Epstein's house in Palm Beach

According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein paid nearly $2.5 million for his house in Palm Beach in 1990. Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach house address is 358 El Brillo way. Years ago, the property was searched leading to Epstein’s 2008 indictment on prostitution charges and offered details into the place’s uncanny interiors. Jeffrey Epstein's house in Palm Beach is an 8000-square-foot house in a cul-de-sac on the Intracoastal highway. It consists of five bedrooms and more than 7 baths. As per reports, Jeffrey Epstein's house in Palm Beach was filled with framed nude photos, massage tables, uncountable toys, bathroom soap shaped like genitalia, and equipped dentist’s chair in a bathroom. Moreover, this Palm Beach is said to contain the multimillionaire’s picture with a young girl.

The Palm Beach house is the place where he allegedly molested teenage girls. They were allegedly lured into the house in Palm Beach for cash. Reports suggest that the house is partially hidden by a tall lakefront hedge and rises behind a set of white gates that face El Brillo Way. Reportedly, Jeffrey Epstein Palm Beach house was owned by Epstein’s Laurel Inc. For tax purposes, it was valued at $12.5 million as of a few years ago.

Palm Beach is a neighbourhood to some of the most prime properties in the town. The area is popular for its historic character and is quite secluded. Moreover, the neighbourhood is a part of the larger Estate Section, where the most famous residence is the landmark Mar-a-Lago, which is President Donald Trump’s winter house, at 1100 S. Ocean Blvd. Here are details about Jeffrey Epstein's other houses:

9 East 71st Street (New York)

According to reports, Jeffrey Epstein's client and mentor Les Wexner gifted the Beaux-Arts mansion to him in 1996. However, the reason for the generous gift has remained a mystery. Several reports have painted a picture of how the home looks on the inside, which includes a life-size female doll hanging from a chandelier and a room covered in leather, among other things.

Avenue Foch (Paris)

Not much is known about Jeffrey Epstein's Paris apartment. As per reports, it is situated on Avenue Foch in the city's tony 16th arrondissement. The reports also suggest that the financier was flying back from Paris when he was arrested at Teterboro airport.

Zorro Ranch (New Mexico)

Epstein bought the massive property in Stanley, New Mexico from the family of the state's former governor Bruce King. After expanding it to 10,000 acres, he named it Zorro Ranch. Additionally, it reportedly contains an aeroplane hangar and landing strip.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Tweet Addressing The President & Other Top Tweets Of The Week

Also read: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Cycling Near His Farmhouse; Locals Excited

About Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is based on the 2016 book of the same name by James Patterson and co-written by John Connolly and Tim Malloy. The show premiered on May 27, 2020, and garnered a mixed response. The new Netflix documentary series tells the story of Jeffrey Epstein’s path from a private school teacher to a Billionaire money manager. It also depicts how he found and allegedly exploited teens with his pyramid scheme.

Also read: Ranveer Singh And Mahesh Babu's Throwback Photo Sends Fans Into A Frenzy

Also read: Ekta Kapoor Describes Her Favourite Complex Character From 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai'

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. (Sources: The Uncut, Palm Beach Post, Town and Country Mag).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.