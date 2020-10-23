Epstein's Ex-girlfriend Maxwell Denies Witnessing 'inappropriate Underage' Activities

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell denied witnessing “inappropriate underage activities” by his former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, according to transcripts of a 2016 deposition made public on October 22. Maxwell has been charged in Manhattan federal court for conspiring with the convicted paedophile to sexually abuse minors.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2 and brought to court before remanded in custody for transfer to New York. She was charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offences, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.

According to the indictment, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and participated in Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by helping the paedophile recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims. She allegedly enticed and caused minor victims to travel to Epstein’s residences in different states from at least 1994 through 1997.

Documents released after a court order

The documents of two depositions were part of a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, a prominent survivor of the sex trafficking ring operated by Epstein. Giuffre had accused Maxwell of assisting Epstein in keeping her as a “sex slave” when she was underage. During the deposition, Maxwell repeatedly insisted that she never saw Epstein having sex with anybody.

"I never saw any inappropriate underage activities with Jeffrey ever," Maxwell said. “I can only testify to what I know and the fact (Giuffre) has lied about me from the beginning to the end,” she added.

Maxwell was denied bail by US District Judge Alison Nathan citing risks of her fleeing and will now remain behind bars until her trial begins next year. At a hearing via video link, federal prosecutors said that she faced an ‘extreme’ flight risk and therefore demanded her being under custody until trial begins.

