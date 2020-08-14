Turkey's Erdogan Threatens To Suspend Diplomatic Ties With UAE After Israel Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is considering suspending diplomatic with the UAE after Abu Dhabi agreed to normalise its relations with Israel. Speaking to reporters on August 14, Erdogan said that the move against Palestine is difficult to stomach and he has informed the foreign minister that the government may pull back its ambassador from Abu Dhabi.

“I told him (foreign minister) we may also take a step in the direction of suspending diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi leadership or pulling back our ambassador,” said Erdogan.

Earlier today, Turkey denounced the decision of the UAE to agree to the US-brokered deal as “hypocritical behaviour”. The foreign ministry accused Abu Dhabi of betraying the Palestinian cause for its “narrow interests” and said that the history will not forgive the UAE for such behaviour.

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement on August 13, saying they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

'Extremely worrying'

However, Tukey said that the UAE’s efforts to eliminate the Arab Peace Plan, developed by the Arab League in 2002 and supported by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, is extremely worrying. It added that there is no credibility to present the trilateral declaration as a support of the Palestinian cause.

“History and the conscience of the region’s peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour of the UAE, betraying the Palestinian cause for the sake of its narrow interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iran has also strongly condemned the agreement and termed it as an act of “strategic stupidity”. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the deal will further strengthen the Tehran-backed “axis of resistance” which includes Syria, and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. It has warned that the UAE and other accompanying states must accept responsibility for all the “consequences” of the agreement.

(Image: AP)