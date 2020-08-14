Israel-UAE Deal: Iran Terms It 'strategic Stupidity', France Lauds 'positive Step'

Iran has strongly condemned the US-brokered agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to fully normalise the relations between the two nations. The Foreign Ministry termed the agreement as an act of “strategic stupidity” and will further strengthen the Iran-backed “axis of resistance” which includes Syria, and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

"The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalising of relations with the criminal Israeli occupation regime and the complicity in its crimes," the ministry said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed issued a joint statement on August 13, saying they have agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE. Calling it a historic breakthrough, they said that the deal will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the “bold diplomacy and vision” of the three leaders.

Iran has warned that the UAE and other accompanying states must accept responsibility for all the “consequences” of the agreement. Turkey has also accused Abu Dhabi of betraying the Palestinian cause for its “narrow interests” and said that the history will not forgive the UAE for such “hypocritical behaviour”.

“History and the conscience of the region’s peoples will not forget and never forgive this hypocritical behaviour of the UAE, betraying the Palestinian cause for the sake of its narrow interests,” the ministry said in a statement.

France welcomes deal

The landmark Israel-UAE deal has triggered reactions from across the world and some countries, including France, have welcomed the decision. France said that Israel’s decision to suspend the annexation of Palestinian territories under the agreement is a “positive step” and must become a “definitive measure”. Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that the deal must now allow the resumption of negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians with a view to establishing two states within the framework of international law.

