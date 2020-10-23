EU: Environmental ministers ink deal to turn no emission target into climate law

European Union Environment Ministers, on October 23, struck a deal to make the bloc’s 2050 net-zero emissions target legally binding. The new one-of-its-kind law, which would require billions of investments annually, would also form the basis for Europe’s plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. In addendum, it would also aid the bloc to achieve its target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

2030 target to be discussed later

Although the lawmakers made a firm decision on the 2050 emission target, they left the decision on their 2030 emissions-cutting target to be discussed in December. The deal was inked in Luxembourg with not even a single country rejecting the bill. The 2050 net-zero emission target involves the whole EU, implying that one country could make higher emissions if others make deeper cuts.

"The EU aims to be climate-neutral by 2050 – an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. This objective is at the heart of the European Green Deal and in line with the EU’s commitment to global climate action under the Paris Agreement", read a statement on europa.eu.

Last week, European Union lawmakers discussed the epidemiological situation, relations with the United Kingdom and climate change. Regarding climate change, the EU decided to increase its ambition for the coming decade in order to meet their objective of climate neutrality by the year 2050. There was a discussion on ‘Stepping up Europe’s 2030 climate ambition’, and the EU's executive, the European Commission said that there is a need to cut emissions by 55 per cent by the year 2030.

Leaders urged all other parties to submit an updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) and also underline the importance of ‘strong coordinated action through active European climate diplomacy’. This was done because the Commission has decided to further discuss the issue during its meeting in December where a new emissions reduction target for 2030 will be set and also where the EU will submit its updated NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The EU leaders believe that an updated gold should be given collectively in the most ‘cost-effective manner’.

