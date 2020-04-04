EU Set To Approve Edible Insects For Human Consumption In 'breakthrough Moment'

In what is being called a long-awaited breakthrough moment in European gastronomy, the European Union’s Food Safety Authority is expected to soon classify whole or ground mealworms, lesser mealworms, locusts, crickets and grasshoppers as being safe for human consumption. According to reports, the move will lead to the final authorization for the sale of insects across the Europen Union as ‘Novel Foods’.

Alternate source of protein

As per reports, Christophe Derrien, the secretary-general of the industry organisation International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed has claimed that there is a good chance that these foods will be given the green light by the European Union in the coming few weeks.

According to reports, many in the insect food industry believe that the industry was being widely held back because of a lack of EU wide approval. The United Kingdon, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Finland have taken a permissive approach when it comes to a 1997 ERU law that states that foods not eaten before that year to get novel food authorisation.

As per reports, Christophe Derrien also added that many people in the industry were currently building bigger factories because they believed that the key to success was to upscale their companies and to produce their products on a massive scale. Derrien also believes that the next few years will be very interesting.

Reportedly, there are 500 tonnes of insect-based food meant for human consumption every year and this figure will drastically increase according to experts once the EU gives its approval. After approval, large companies can start producing insect-based foods to be sold in countries like France, Spain and Italy where it is currently illegal. The major manufacturers of insect-based food are Protifarm in the Netherlands, Micronutris in France, Essento in Switzerland and Entogourmet in Spain.

