Insect Ice Cream Made Of Bug Milk Is The New Dairy Alternative

Gourmet Grubb, a start-up based in Cape Town, South Africa is reportedly selling ice cream manufactured from bug milk. The company makes the ice creams from EntoMilk, insect milk found in the black soldier fly larvae that contain zero sugar and carb, reports suggest.

The company says that EntoMilk contains a higher percentage of protein than the cow’s milk along with the excessive amounts of iron, zinc, calcium and other nutrients proving that edible insects can be beneficial for health on their website.

Jessica Fish, an intern with the company told the media that the ice creams produced from the insect milk taste really good, she emphasized that they are yummy bug ice creams one must try. The brand is reportedly based out of South Africa and Co-founder, Leah Bessa has said that the company has plans to expand worldwide and explore opportunities.

It’s FearFactor Lite - Gourmet Grubb insect “milk” ice-cream, made from black soldier fly larvae, in 3 flavours - peanut butter, chai & choc. Just tried it at @FoodnextA in CT. Surprisingly good & super healthy. Currently only on sale at Earth Fair Mkt in Tokai #Milkofthefuture pic.twitter.com/dBb9EnDt6A — Wendy Knowler (@wendyknowler) September 27, 2018

Read Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend

Read Serena Williams Wins Twitterati Over With Koala Bear Nail Art Post Australian Bushfires

A long term plan to manufacture dairy alternatives

Bessa told the media that ice cream manufacturers are looking at a long term plan to manufacture dairy alternatives that can be utilized worldwide. She said that the initial step would be to create awareness amongst people via value-added products to demonstrate how the EntoMilk can be used in products such as ice cream, soon spanning to yoghurts and different varieties of cheese.

World gourmet manufacturers are gradually opening up to the idea of edible insect-based products as another outlet in Germany named Bigfoundation reportedly produces hamburgers using Buffalo worms in their food product. According to reports, Finland flaunts a bakery that bakes bread out of ground flour and dried cricket as the ingredient.

Bessa reportedly said that the Gourmet Grubbs focuses on EntoMilk for ingredients specifically because it is lactose and gluten-free, unlike dairy products.

Read Twitter Launches Tricolor India Gate Emoji To Celebrate Republic Day

Read US President Trump Says "no Thanks" On Twitter To Iran's Conditional Negotiation Offer