EU Trade Chief Phil Hogan Resigns After Controversial Ireland Trip Amid Pandemic

Phil Hogan tendered his resignation as EU Trade Commissioner on August 26 after allegations of COVID-19 public health guidelines breach during his trip to Ireland. Hogan said that the controversy concerning his visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from his work as an EU Commissioner and would have undermined his work in the key months ahead.

“I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland – the country that I have been so proud to represent as a public servant for most of my adult life - caused such concern, unease and upset,” said EU trade chief in a statement.

Hogan maintained that he has always tried to comply with all relevant COVID-19 regulations in Ireland and met with all relevant public health guidelines. He attended a golf dinner in Ireland last week which sparked outrage, leading to the resignation of an Irish minister and other disciplinary actions against several lawmakers.

“I reiterate my heartfelt apology to the Irish people for the mistakes I made during my visit,” he added.

The EU executive came under pressure after it became clear that he didn’t complete the mandatory 14-days self-isolation rule for incoming travellers. Hogan said that he had visited the county of Kildare to collect essential trade documents and his passport but it was in a local lockdown, pointing to another breach. Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and his deputy Leo Varadkar said that there were clear breaches of COVID-19 guidelines.

Key role in negotiations

Hogan played a key role on behalf of the 27-member bloc in Brexit negotiations with the UK and was making headway in trade talks with the United States. The US and the EU have been at loggerheads over tax breaks, research grants and other aid to plane makers. The United States recently decided to hold off the threatened hike in tariffs that it had imposed on $7.5 billion worth of European products.

