Irish EU Representative Hogan Apologises For Violating Coronavirus Restrictions

The European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologized on August 23, Sunday for attending an event in neighbouring Ireland violating COVID-19 guidelines. According to the reports, he faced a huge backlash from Irish opposition leaders demanding him to resign for his negligence. The commissioner was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s prime minister and deputy prime minister to consider his position after his presence at a golf dinner. As per reports, this resulted in public outrage and led to other political resignations.

Opposition leaders demand resignation

According to the international media reports, Hogan apologized before Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday. He had listened carefully to Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s views, as per reports.

Hogan said in a statement, "I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry". He added, that his attendance had caused “unnecessary stress, risk and offense”. “I want, in particular, to apologise to... all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic", he added.

Hogan was reported to have said that he has been meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the event in recent days. According to the reports, an Irish cabinet minister quit and other members were warned on Friday for being among over 80 guests at a hotel dinner hosted by parliament’s golf society amid the COVID-19 restrictions. As per the reports, the dinner event has maligned the government's image in fighting the coronavirus pandemic during the times when infections are at a peak.

Image: Phil Hogan/Twitter