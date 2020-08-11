Hulk Hogan's Wife Jennifer McDaniel Is 21 Years Younger Than The WWE Icon

WWE legend Hulk Hogan celebrates his 67th birthday on Tuesday, August 11. The Hall of Famer enjoyed significant acclaim between 1984 and 1993 as a face in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), which continued for the remainder of the 1990s as World Championship Wrestling (WCW). Apart from wrestling, Hulk Hogan is also an actor, television personality, entrepreneur and musician and is widely regarded as one of the most recognised wrestling stars worldwide. On his birthday here's a look at Hulk Hogan's wife Jennifer McDaniel and the decorated Hulk Hogan WWE career.

Who is Hulk Hogan's wife Jennifer McDaniel?

Hulk Hogan has been in a relationship with Jennifer McDaniel since early 2008. The two were engaged in November 2009 and married on December 14, 2010, in Clearwater, Florida. This was the WWE star's second marriage after his 24-year union with ex-wife Linda Claridge ended in 2007. Hulk Hogan's ex-wife had accused him of cheating, which the WWE Hall of Famer denied.

Jennifer McDaniel is a makeup artist by profession and there is a significant 21-year age gap between her and Hulk Hogan. The WWE legend and his wife are frequently spotted together and are known to be fitness freaks. The couple's wedding also made headlines when an uninvited paparazzo attempted to sneak into the ceremony from the rear of Hulk Hogan's estate. A brief scuffle ensued, but the confrontation was broken up by police officers who arrived at the scene.

Hulk Hogan WWE career

Hulk Hogan's WWE career is one of the most storied careers in the history of the industry. Hogan signed for WWF in 1983 and headlined the first nine editions of WrestleMania. During his initial run, Hogan won the WWF Championship five times, with his first reign holding the record for the second-longest in history. Hollywood Hogan left the federation to join World Championship Wrestling (WCW) where he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times and also holds the record for the longest reign in company history.

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE from WCW in 2002, and won the WWE championship for a sixth time, before departing in 2003. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and will be inducted a second time in 2020 as a member of the NWO. Hulk Hogan was the first WWE wrestler to eliminate 10 people in a Royal Rumble match in 1989. This record was later broken by Kane, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. During his career, Hogan had several gimmicks up his sleeves such as The Super Destroyer, Sterling Golden, Terry Boulder, Hulk Hogan, Hulk Machine, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Hollywood Hogan and Mr America.

(Image Courtesy: Hulk Hogan Instagram)