Ex-US Marine George Hood Planks For Over 8 Hours, Sets Guinness World Record

A former US Marine Corps officer and retired Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, George Hood has reclaimed the male Guinness World Record title for the longest time spent in the plank position. According to reports, George first entered the record books in 2011 when he remained in the plank position for 1 hour and 20 minutes and 25 seconds. George with his new time of 8 hours and 15 minutes has bested Mao Weidong's 2016 Guinness record of 8 hours and 1 minute.

Read: Odisha Woman Born With 20 Toes, 12 Fingers Creates Guinness World Record

Longest plank

According to reports, George's plank helped him burn 4,252 calories during the 8 hours he remained in the plank position. The former marine reportedly celebrated the new record with 75 pushups. As per reports, he trained for seven hours a day for the past 18 months, which included approximately 2,100 hours of plank time and 2,70,000 pushups and nearly 6,74,000 sit-ups.

George has planked even longer in the past, including a 10-hour plank certified by a different organisation, media reports suggested.

Read: Royal Family Of Rajkot Enters Guinness Book Of World Records, Creates The Largest Emblem

With all the media attention that George has been receiving lately, he hopes to raise mental health awareness among people. Guinness World Records certified him on February 15 in Illinois, United States.

62-year-old George is now planning to set another world record in the push-up genre as he told reporters that he may attempt to take on the record for most push-ups in an hour. The current title for most push-ups in an hour lies with Carlton William, who did 2,682 push-ups in 60 minutes in 2017.

Read: Republic Day 2020: 2,471 People Take 'Plank Challenge', Break Guinness World Record

Recently, a Japanese man was certified by Guinness World Records for being the world's oldest male at the age of 112 years and 344 days. The man, born on March 5 in the year 1907 in Niigata, Tokyo claimed that smiling is the key behind his long life. Chitetsu Watanabe was officially given the title of the World’s oldest man at his nursing home in the Niigata city on February 12 this year.

Read: 112-year-old Japanese Man Certified World's Oldest Male By Guinness World Records

