Odisha Woman Born With 20 Toes, 12 Fingers Creates Guinness World Record

A 65-year-old Indian woman who was born with 10 extra toes and 12 fingers due to a genetic abnormality called polydactyly has entered the Guinness World Records book. Kumari Nayak lives in Ganjam district in Odisha and she has reportedly beaten the previous record set by Devendra Suthar who was born with 14 toes and 14 fingers.

Odisha: Kumari Nayak,a 65-year-old woman who lives in Kadapada village of Ganjam district was born with 12 fingers&20 toes. Dr Pinaki Mohanty,surgical specialist says,"It's a case of Polydactyly, but it's not that uncommon. One or two people in every 5000 ppl have extra fingers." pic.twitter.com/ZjGfZ90hqB — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Although Nayak is all set to break the world record, she reportedly said that she barely leaves her house as strangers have abused her and treated her differently because of her abnormality. Nayak has been living with the abnormality throughout her life and said that because she was born in a poor family she couldn't be treated as her family never had the money. She normally stays indoors to avoid strangers and her neighbours.

While speaking to ANI, Nayak said, “I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family. The superstitious residents nearby believe I am a witch and keep away from me.”

Polydactyly reportedly affects around one in 700-1,000 births worldwide, and Nayak has an extreme case. The surgery of Polydactyly depends on each individual and is recommended between the age of one and six years old. Dr Pinaki Mohanty, a surgical specialist also said that 20 toes and 12 fingers are very rare and Polydactyly is caused by a mutation in genes.

Family suffering from polydactyly

Nayak is not the only one suffering from polydactyly as another Yawale family of Betul's Aathner Tehsil in Madhya Pradesh (MP) has been struggling to find jobs for themselves and even complete their education due to a genetic anomaly in the family. Some of the family members of this MP family have more than 10 fingers in hands and toes making it utterly difficult for them to lead a normal life. Baldev Yewale said that there are 25 people in his family and that everyone is suffering from polydactyly and some of his family members have up to 12 fingers.

