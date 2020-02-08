Twitter Accounts Of Facebook And Messenger Hacked, Multiple Posts Shared

Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram were reportedly hacked by the group, on February 7, who had taken the credit for hacking social media accounts of NFL and ESPN last week. A group called ‘OurMine’ shared multiple posts through Twitter accounts of Facebook and its Messenger. However, the accounts returned to normal in less than 30 minutes.

The hackers’ group posted the same message multiple times before quickly getting deleted. “Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter. to improve your accounts security Contact us: contact@o u r m i n e .org For security services visit: o u r m i n e.org,” the post on Facebook’s Twitter account read. The message was also shared from the official Messenger account.

Jane Manchun Wong shared a screen recording to show how quickly the messages were getting deleted.

It was fun watching this battle between Facebook and hackers where hackers keep posting tweets and Facebook keeps deleting them pic.twitter.com/c7APEJn38I — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 8, 2020

Read: "Test," Posts Twitter After Going Down For 20 Minutes; Users Have A Field Day

Twitter confirms hacking

Twitter confirmed in a statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform. The micro-blogging platform said that we locked the compromised account as soon as they were made aware of the issue and they were working closely with their partners at Facebook to restore them. It appeared that the group also hijacked the official Instagram accounts of Facebook and Messenger.

Read: Astrology App Goes To 'War' With Google, Twitter Finds It Hilarious

Incidentally, Twitter was down for around 20 minutes on Saturday morning as many users complaint that they were not able to send tweets. The micro-blogging platform acknowledged the issue and informed that they were working on the fix.

You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

Read: At 40 Million, THIS Actor Becomes The Most Followed On Twitter After Prime Minister Modi

Read: Hina Khan To Organise A Special Screening Of 'Hacked' For NGOs For An Important Reason