Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Zuckerberg, Says 'delete Facebook, It's Lame'

Tesla founder-CEO Elon Musk has taken another dig at Facebook while responding to a Tweet posted by American comedian-actor Sacha Baron Cohen where the latter called for the social media platform to be regulated. Cohen in his post asked why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was allowed to "control the information seen by 2.5 billion people" to which Musk replied, "#DeleteFacebook It's lame."

Elon Musk's dig at Zuckerberg

The latest dig at Facebook by Elon Musk came after Cohen in his post asked for the social media platform to be regulated by governments and not allow it to be ruled by an emperor, taking a swipe at Mark Zuckerberg, who is the founder and CEO of the company. Cohen's critical view came amid the ongoing presidential primaries and caucuses in the United States that are taking place to elect the Democratic nominee for the 2020 election.

Read: Facebook, Twitter Reject Nancy Pelosi's Plea To Remove Trump's Video

We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people.



We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people.



Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people?



Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor! pic.twitter.com/o4hNRFNpgt — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 5, 2020

Read: Twitter Accounts Of Facebook And Messenger Hacked, Multiple Posts Shared

This is not the first time when Cohen has expressed his critical views on social media platforms. In the past, The Dictator actor has criticised Twitter and Google video platform YouTube, describing them as the greatest propaganda machine in history. Cohen has accused Facebook of not verifying facts in political advertising and profiting off propaganda. According to reports, Facebook has defended its policy on political ads by saying that the company does not promote hate speech and violence and they block such ads or content them from its platform.

Read: Strong Views On Facebook Could Spurn Your Chances Of Landing With A Job: Study

Elon Musk had previously criticised Facebook after it emerged that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica had stored personal information and data of millions of users without their knowledge. Zuckerberg was also summoned by the US Congress on that matter where he again defended his company. Following the fiasco, Musk deleted the official Facebook pages of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX from the social media platform.

Read: Author Stephen King Quits Facebook Over Its 'political Advertising'; Netizens Hail Move