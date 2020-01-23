The Debate
Father Builds Custom Made Game Controller For Specially-abled Daughter

Rest of the World News

Rory Steel, a former IT teacher and head of the Digital Jersey Academy, build a custom made gaming controller for his 9-year-old disabled daughter Ava.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
father

Rory Steel, a former IT teacher and head of the Digital Jersey Academy, built a custom made gaming controller for his specially-abled daughter. Rory used a Microsoft device and some spare components he ordered from eBay to make the impressive Nintendo Switch controller. According to media reports, Rory's daughter Ava who is 9-year-old is suffering from hereditary spastic paraplegia which affects her motor controls and speech.  

Inspiring father

Rory shared the video of her daughter using the new controller that he custom built for her and she seems very happy using the device. Rory took to his Twitter handle to share the video which has since garnered more than 1.7 million views and has been liked over 75,000 times. Netizens are in love with the video as they took to the comments section to heap praises on Rory. 

Media reports suggested that Rory spend £110 to make the device using a Microsoft Adaptive Controller, designed for Xbox users and other components from eBay. According to reports, Ava's favourite choice of game is Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is exclusively available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo doesn't make an 'adaptive controller' which encouraged Rory to take up the mission himself. 

According to reports, Ava is not the only one using the custom made controller, her five-year-old brother Corban is also in line. Corban is also suffering from the same condition as his sister and he would be needing a larger joystick with big buttons in order to play the game. According to media reports, the Microsoft team has been of great help to Rory while creating the joystick and Logitech are keen to help build version 2.0.

Published:
COMMENT
