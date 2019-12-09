Firefighters Lashes Out After 1,000 Litres Of Water Stolen In Australia

A firefighting station in Brisbane realized that someone has stolen around 1,000 liters of water from the tanker as they continue to try to extinguish the intensifying bushfires. The firefighters in Australia have been struggling the bushfires for several weeks and many of them have become exhausted. Most of them are completely relying on the kindness of strangers to keep continuing their work as they provide food and other donations.

Firefighters lodged complaint

Woodhill Rural Fire Brigade situated in the Logan south of Brisbane found that the theft occurred last week and has lodged a complaint to the police briefing them about the incident. Fire Brigade First Officer Ben Heilbronn said that they have come across some tire tracks near the station which were bigger than their own vehicles and also said that the water level has plummeted.

He suspects the theft was done by the rural communities who are in dire need of water. He added that there has been anger and frustration and it is really annoying to think that someone in the community or around the community could do that. Woodhill Rural Fire Brigade has formed a team to battle the bushfires in Esk which is just situated two hours away. According to the reports, after the theft volunteers had to drive to fill up the tanks after completing their 12-hour shifts.

The fire station posted on their Facebook page, "We have had a lot of offers for donations of water since posting about our water being stolen from our tanks. While we appreciate the offers it has been taken care of. However, if you have water supplies on your property that we can access for fire fighting and want to help be sure to grab one of these bad boys."

"This blue reflector attached to a post near your front gate signals to us that you have a water source we can use for fire fighting. This could be tanks, dams or even a pool. So long as a truck can gain access to it we can use it. With water being in short supply lately and a lot of our area not having readily accessible fire hydrants this is a huge help to us." Meanwhile, police have started an investigation and are looking for the persons involved in the theft.

