Fish Climbs Over Wall In A Video, Netizens Say "that Fish Will Turn Into A Dragon"

In an unusual incident, a video shared on social media platform Reddit showed a fish climbing a wall. In the video, the fish manages to climb a wall while there is water continuously flowing over it. Towards the end, the fish manages to reach the top of the wall. Although the video left a lot of people surprised and a few even found the incident hilarious.

"That fish will turn into a dragon"

A few people posted hilarious comments in relation to the video.

One person said, “That fish will turn into a dragon".

Another replied and said, “I think this is how dragons are made!”.

“According to a lot of mythology, that fish is about to become a dragon,” wrote a third reddit user.

A few other people talked about the fish's struggle after reaching the top of the wall and one even said, “Imagine how disappointed he must be to have realized what he had worked so hard for was for naught".

School of fishes swim upstream

In a surprising video, social media users were surprised by a video uploaded by Indian Forest Service Official Parveen Kaswan. The video showed a school of fishes swimming upstream. According to the post that was posted on Twitter, the video was shot by Kalesh Sadasivam.

Need #motivation, just watch this video. Believe me you have seen nothing like this. Hillstream fish migrating upstream. This video shot by Kalesh Sadasivam from western ghats is incredible, showing how they are resisting force of water & slowly moving upstream. pic.twitter.com/FefC7wJG5P — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 26, 2019

The video has already been shared more than 700 times and garnered over 2,000 likes.

Social media users and Twitterati were amazed by the way the small hillstream fishes were braving the strong currents and called the video inspiring.

Wow, so beautiful,are the ways of https://t.co/WVenobVTBN has a lot to learn fm nature🙏🙏 — IndianFirst (@hpbindass) December 26, 2019

Wow, nature is amazing, unbeatable, irresistible. It will prove that nature is above everything. 🙏 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) December 26, 2019

