Flying Horse Creates A Flutter; Netizens Debate About Animals In Planes

In a picture that has gone viral on social media, a horse is seen taking a flight, leaving netizens baffled and fellow travellers, somewhat angry. An image was shared by the Instagram page 'Passenger Shaming' with a caption, "This is a legitimate, highly-trained service animal used for the blind, etc., it is not an emotional support animal. They aren’t one and the same. Just an FYI".

The post has been liked over 7,600 times since being shared on social media. A lot of people were annoyed seeing the animal onboard, while a few users commented that the animal looks sad. While a few netizens were sarcastic, some found it hilarious and some came out in support of the horse saying that it is amazing to have a horse inside the flight.

Netizens' Reaction

A user wrote, "Is this real? Did anyone try to pass a baby elephant as an ESA?”

Another user wrote, “You’re not a real airline pilot until you’ve flown a horse or mini horse emotional support animal!!"

The third user wrote, "Miniature horses are a legit service animal as approved by the Americans with Disabilities Act,” commented one in support.

“How the... do you get a pony in a plane??? Does this mean I can take my emotional support Rhino in a plane?” commented another.

“Little buddy looks sad", wrote the fifth user.

Similar incident

In a similar incident, a miniature horse boarded a flight with a woman in September this year. The horse was provided an aisle seat where it sat comfortably for the entire flight, according to the reports. At one point, the animal even sat on the lap of its human. It was captured by several people aboard flying on an American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha. The incident started a social media flood.

