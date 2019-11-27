BLISTERING: 'They Bought Maha CM's Post,' Says Amit Shah Hitting Back Over 'horse-trading'

During the ‘Republic Summit 2019’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question on allegations of horsetrading in Maharashtra, stated that "Shiv Sena bought the post of Chief Minister." Amit Shah added, "We both had alliances. Now they accuse us of horse-trading. Let alone one or two horses, with the CM's post, they stole the entire stable."

'Now they accuse us'

'Why did they not challenge our promise?'

Slamming Shiv Sena over the fall of the 'Mahayuti' alliance, Shah stated, "When both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray were sharing a stage with us during election campaigning, why did they not challenge our promise of Fadnavis Ji becoming the CM again, ever? I want to clearly put it on record that we had never given any assurances for CM post to Shiv Sena. Our CM was performing well, was doing good work and it was only logical for him to come back."

Maha deadlock ends

Putting an end to the deadlock in Maharashtra, the elected MLAs of the state Assembly were sworn-in on Wednesday, with the Pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar administered the oath to members. After the fall of the BJP-led government, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray was chosen as the leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Sena-NCP) unanimously. He is set to take oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, at 6:40 PM in Shivaji Park. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers.

Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis resign

After a 4-day stint, the BJP-led government fell on Wednesday after Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy CM after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. Shortly after, Devendra Fadnavis resigned at CM after failing to garner the required numbers. He was sworn-in as CM on Saturday, after Ajit Pawar allegedly extended the support of 20-30 MLAs to the BJP, helping it to form the government after the President's rule was revoked at 5:47 AM on Saturday. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Maha tussle

The BJP-Sena alliance had fallen out over a purported 50-50 power-sharing agreement which the BJP has dismissed. It had won 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56). Meanwhile, the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress), but have now joined with Sena to form the next government.

