Food Emojis, Random Objects, Toothbrush To Hit Your Keyboards In 2020

The android and iOS users can expect several new emojis this year on their keyboard in Unicode’s new additions for 2020, as per the reports. The Emoji 13.0 that recently comprises of 117 emojis will soon have bubble tea, dinosaurs, yoga poses, boba, blueberries, tamale and several other food-themed emoticons this year.

Myriads of pictographs to be updated by Unicode

According to the reports, the Unicode Consortium revealed the list this week that portrays myriads of pictographs to be added on the phones including a toothbrush, military helmet and two people hugging each other. The emojis are reportedly confirmed to be updated by the fall and most new inclusions are expected in the random objects, food and animals category this time, contrary to the last year.

Read Thousands Of Star Wars Fan Sign Petition To Turn Baby Yoda Into Emoji

Read Baby Yoda Apple Emoji Petition Rakes Up To 35,000 Signatures From Fans

Toothbrush emoji to punctuate conversations

Unicode is adding green bell pepper, green olive, flatbread, and fondue amongst others, the fondue emoji reportedly features a flame under a pot designed to look like the flag of Switzerland as the gourmet originated in the country, suggest reports. Interestingly, the toothbrush emoji can be used to punctuate conversation to express the desire for the other person to stop talking.

Emojis on the license plate

In a separate development, Vermont in the United States declared that they would allow the use of emojis on the license plate. The state introduced a list of emojis that the drivers could choose from and use on the license plate in addition to the standard letters and numbers recommended by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles.

Vermont reportedly followed in the footsteps of Queensland in Australia that was the first state in the world to introduce emoji vehicle number plate giving the opportunity to the citizens to flaunt their favourite emoji on their cars. People reportedly welcomed the bill with great excitement and encouraged the idea to personalize the driver's license plate to other states on social media.

Read Now, UK PM Boris Johnson Fears Hack By Saudi's MbS After He Was 'bombarded' With Emojis

Read Israeli Museum Blends Ancient Pictograms With Modern-day Emojis