Baby Yoda Apple Emoji Petition Rakes Up To 35,000 Signatures From Fans

The Star Wars fandom was taken by storm when the character of Baby Yoda was introduced with The Mandalorian. The Child or Baby Yoda has evidently taken over the internet with thousands of memes pouring on social media surrounding the character. WIth merchandises to toys, Baby Yoda has become one of the hottest properties to debut during the holiday season. Now, the love for Baby Yoda has gone to another level with more than 35,000 people signing up a petition for a Baby Yoda Apple emoji.

Baby Yoda Apple emoji petition

Baby Yoda emoji, we must have https://t.co/tmCmha9Qjj — Brandon Stefanowitz (@bstefanowitz) December 9, 2019

The petition was started by Trav B Ryan, who lives in the USA. The character of Baby Yoda has reportedly stolen the hearts of many ardent Star Wars fans. The online sensation has taken over to the extent where now people want Baby Yoda to be a part of their everyday conversations. Though it is highly unlikely that Apple will indeed make emojis of Baby Yoda, fans are reportedly hopeful it will happen. Ryan also shared instances where users can use the Baby Yoda emoji, they are as follows -

Feeling cute? Take a selfie and caption it with Baby Yoda-- the cutest thing on the planet. You’re thirsty and you need a drink from downstairs but you’re way too lazy to get up? Text hubby with your drink request and top it off with a puppy-eyed Baby Yoda! Who can say “no” to that face? Trying to figure out how to ask your crush out on a date? Text her “Hey, let’s catch a movie” with an adorable Baby Yoda. Want to go out for drinks with your friends after work? Send a Baby Yoda reaching for a drink to the group chat. Instead of replying to someone that you are in bed, you can reply with a Baby Yoda snuggled in a floating space pod.

I love #BabyYoda more than anything 😭 He must be protected at all cost. pic.twitter.com/M8hNlfkErd — Sonja Nelson (@mcmworkshop) December 17, 2019

