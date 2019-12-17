Baby Yoda Apple Emoji Petition Rakes Up To 35,000 Signatures From Fans

The Star Wars fandom was taken by storm when the character of Baby Yoda was introduced with The Mandalorian. The Child or Baby Yoda has evidently taken over the internet with thousands of memes pouring on social media surrounding the character. WIth merchandises to toys, Baby Yoda has become one of the hottest properties to debut during the holiday season. Now, the love for Baby Yoda has gone to another level with more than 35,000 people signing up a petition for a Baby Yoda Apple emoji.
Also read: Baby Yoda now added to 'The Sims 4', players share excitement
Baby Yoda emoji, we must have https://t.co/tmCmha9Qjj— Brandon Stefanowitz (@bstefanowitz) December 9, 2019
Also read: From Baby Yoda to angry Pakistani fan: Take a look at best memes of 2019
The petition was started by Trav B Ryan, who lives in the USA. The character of Baby Yoda has reportedly stolen the hearts of many ardent Star Wars fans. The online sensation has taken over to the extent where now people want Baby Yoda to be a part of their everyday conversations. Though it is highly unlikely that Apple will indeed make emojis of Baby Yoda, fans are reportedly hopeful it will happen. Ryan also shared instances where users can use the Baby Yoda emoji, they are as follows -
Also read: Baby Yoda toy up for sale for Rs 21,000, but there is a catch
I love #BabyYoda more than anything 😭 He must be protected at all cost. pic.twitter.com/M8hNlfkErd— Sonja Nelson (@mcmworkshop) December 17, 2019
Also read: Baby Yoda drinking alcohol? Twitter mocks Star Wars fan for absurd tattoo
Also read: Baby Yoda's toys from 'The Mandalorian' are soon to be released
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.