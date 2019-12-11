Thousands Of Star Wars Fan Sign Petition To Turn Baby Yoda Into Emoji

Baby Yoda which has been introduced in a new show streaming on Disney+, The Mandalorian has given Star War fans another reason to cheer. It has become social media's new favourite and now the netizens are demanding that the little green alien should be turned into an emoji. One of the Star Wars fans has also set up the petition page to get 10,000 signatures so that Baby Yoda can be part of their real lives. The Change.org petition has already received more than 9,000 names in its first couple of days.

The description of the petition page said, “I think Baby Yoda should be an emoji. He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space. Your friend shares a pic of her new born baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words. You're sick and your mom texts you 'do you want some soup?' Respond back with a cute little Baby Yoda to show her that your thirst for soup is insatiable. Join me into this movement and let your voices be heard. WE WANT BABY YODA EMOJI!!!”

Social media's new favourite

The little green alien is currently all over Twitter and Instagram, showing up in hilarious memes, relatable jokes, and GIFs. Fans have in fact created complete accounts dedicated to the Star Wars creature. Disney+ recently streamed the fourth episode of the Star Wars series, which saw the main character take Baby Yoda into the cockpit of his ship. The cockpit looked pretty exciting and was decorated in bright colourful lights with some interesting switches among other things for the little one to play with. And of course, Baby Yoda just could not help but mess with them. Baby Yoda manages to spot radio and could not help but continually press the buttons to change the station. The Mandalorian, who was seemingly annoyed with the baby, was quick to undo whatever mischief that the little gremlin would be up to, before picking him up and removing him from temptation altogether. This scene particularly triggered the creation of a lot of memes online with people adoring the infant for his mischievous act.

The character-- Baby Yoda is the 50-year-old alien who made an unexpected appearance in the last minutes of the Star Wars spinoff's first episode. Werner Herzog described him as 'heartbreakingly beautiful'. Actress Gina Carano referred to him as 'our precious'. Director Deborah Chow explained how 'the whole crew would respond to [him]' whenever he was on set. Baby Yoda is one of the most recent additions to the Star Wars universe.

