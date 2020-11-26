Foreign Secretary Shringla Hails 'productive And Useful Exchange' With Nepali Counterpart

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on November 26 said that he had “very productive and useful” talks with his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal. After meeting Paudyal during his two-day visit to Nepal, the first one since Shringla assumed the office, he said that both sides discussed the range of issues for bilateral cooperation. While talking to ANI, the Foreign Secretary said that 'the way a large number of issues of bilateral cooperation that we went through, it shows the multifaceted and comprehensive nature of our cooperation.'

Shringla also informed that both sides have agreed on several measures to enhance the areas of cooperation and added the progress was “good” by leaders of both neighbouring nations. For his maiden visit to Nepal, the Foreign Secretary arrived in Nepal on November 26 and was received by his Nepali counterpart. Upon his arrival, the Foreign Secretary also said that both India and Nepal have “very strong” ties and their endeavour would further enhance the relationship.

India-Nepal bilateral visits

Shringla’s Nepal visit follows the recent-high-level visits from India by Army Chief Manoj Mukunda Naravane earlier this month and the chief of the external intelligence agency, Samant Goel in October’s third week. After bilateral visits were stalled for several months in the wake of escalating tensions between Nepal and India over border issues, these visits indicate some signs of rapprochement between India and Nepal.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry statement had already indicated that during the first day of Shringla’s visit, he will be meeting his counterpart to discuss the ranging issues of cooperation between Nepal and India. On the same day, that is, November 26, the Foreign Secretary was scheduled to call on other high-level dignitaries in Nepal while also handing over COVID-19 related support to the Nepal government.

India and Nepal have both historical and civilisation linkages and in recent years, the bilateral ties have also bloomed. Several major infrastructures and cross-border connectivity projects have been completed with India’s assistance, said Ministry of External Affairs while adding that Shringla’s “visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties.”

