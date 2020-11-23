Foreign Secretary Shringla To Visit Nepal On Nov 26-27 To Discuss 'areas Of Cooperation'

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Nepal for two days from November 26, in a first since he acquired the office. On the invitation of Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal, Shringla will meet Nepal dignitaries in continuation to the regular exchange of high-level dialogues between the two friendly neighbours.

Ministry of External Affairs said, “Foreign Secretary Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Nepal on 26-27 November 2020. This will be the first visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge.”

Shringla’s Nepal visit follows the recent-high-level visits from India by Army Chief Manoj Mukunda Naravane earlier this month and the chief of the external intelligence agency, Samant Goel in October’s third week. After the bilateral visits were stalled for several months in the wake of escalating tensions between Nepal and India over border issues, these visits indicate some signs of rapprochement between the India and Nepal.

Shringla to meet high-level dignitaries

According to the Nepal Foreign Ministry statement, during the first day of Shringla’s visit, he will be meeting his counterpart to discuss the ranging issues of cooperation between Nepal and India. On the same day, that is, November 26, The Foreign Secretary is scheduled to call on other high-level dignitaries in Nepal while also handing over COVID-19 related support to the Nepal government.

Nepal Foreign Ministry said, “On the first day of the visit, the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries will hold bilateral meeting and discuss wide ranging areas of cooperation between Nepal and India.”

“The same day the Foreign Secretary of India is scheduled to call on the high level dignitaries of Nepal. He will also hand over Covid-19 related support to the Government of Nepal,” it added.

India and Nepal have both historical and civilisation linkages and in recent years, the bilateral ties have also bloomed. Several major infrastructures and cross-border connectivity projects have been completed with India’s assistance, said Ministry of External Affairs while adding that Shringla’s “visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties.”

