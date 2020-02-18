The Debate
Forgot To Buy Valentine's Day Gift? This NZ Florist'll Get You Out Of The Sticky Situation

Rest of the World News

A florist from Auckland, New Zealand is providing a relationship service for individuals who forgot about Valentine's Day by taking the blame on itself.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Valentine's Day

Forgot to buy flowers for your Valentine? While most of the people who failed to come up with a romantic gesture on Valentine's have none to get them out of the sticky situation, Aucklanders have someone who is ready to take the blame.

According to reports, Auckland florist is providing a relationship-saving service for individuals who forgot about Valentine's Day. In an Instagram post, the florist stated that those who forgot about Valentine's Day could ask the company to send bouquets to their significant other the following day and it would take full responsibility for the late arrival of the gift.

A clever marketing trick

This tactic would allow individuals to shift the blame of not getting anything for the significant other on Valentine's Day onto somebody else. The florist, Pine and Ginger Floral Co., shared a copy of the letter they would send as a form of apology.

The letter starts off by saying that the company is extremely apologetic that it was unable to fulfil the partner's order on Valentine's Day. The reason for the delay it has provided in the letter is hillarious — a dog had bitten the delivery man.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pine & Ginger Floral Co. (@pineandgingernz) on

Read: 'Undying Love': US Woman Receives Flowers From Her Dead Husband Every Year

Read: Flowers That Can Be Used To Make Herbal Teas; Here's Everything You Need To Know

The letter further reads that their significant other had placed the order for the flowers months ago and that this was definitely not a last-minute order. It then added that their significant other loves them very much.

The florist also stated that the partner had put in a lot of thought and consideration into the bouquet, and had asked for the specific flowers to be used; but owing to unavailability of the requested flowers, the company could not keep the request.

In the ending paragraph, Pine and Ginger Floral Co. stated that the person receiving the bouquet should direct their anger towards the company, the delivery man and the dog that bit him and not the significant other.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

Read: WWE SmackDown: Otis 'accidentally' Heartbroken On Valentine's Day Date With Mandy Rose

Read: Banksy's Valentine's Day Mural Vandalised With Offensive Phrases 

Published:
COMMENT
