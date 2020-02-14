Flowers That Can Be Used To Make Herbal Teas; Here's Everything You Need To Know

According to Bouq.com, you are most likely to get a regular black or green tea when you order a cup of hot tea at your favourite café. This traditional form of tea, made from camellia Sinensis, gets its color from the oxidation process. The more oxidized and darker in colour, the more caffeinated the tea is in most instances.

A tea made from flowers might be a great option for those looking for a caffeine-free alternative, though. Flower tea, like chamomile flower tea or calendula tea, provides enough benefits for both physical and mental health. Check out the best flower teas below-

5 flowers that can be made into teas

Lavender tea for relaxation

Lavenders flowers have many benefits associated with it. The flower is often used for medicinal uses for treating hair and skin problems. Reportedly, its extract also helps in relaxation. Lavenders also help in digestive problems, insomnia. It is one of the best picks for relaxation and hence lavender tea is highly recommended.

Also read: Try These Healthy Alternatives To Carbonated Sodas & Energy Drinks

Hibiscus tea for lower blood pressure

Hibiscus tea is mainly used in the United States. It is a popular flower choice when it comes to making delicious flower teas. Hibiscus flower can help lower blood pressure. It can also be served as iced tea because it has a sweet and refreshing flavour.

Also read: Best Cafes In Bangkok Well-known For Different Cuisines And Drinks

Mint tea for oral health and relaxation

Mint leaves are used for relaxation. It is used in herbal teas which helps to relax. It also provides health benefits. The mint flavour can also help in oral health.

Also read: Delicious Frozen Drinks Recipes You Can Try This Summer Season

Rose Petal Tea for floral flavor and aroma

Tea made from rose petals is a favourite drink for tea drinkers. Rose petals, steeped dried or fresh, give a distinct floral flavour and aroma that is often paired with jasmine in flower teas. Drinking this tea is highly recommended whenever you want to feel rejuvenated.

Also read: Winter Drinks: Healthy And Hot Drinks To Keep You Warm This Season

Also read: Cocktail Drinks To Make At Home To Liven Up The Christmas Party Unlike Any Other