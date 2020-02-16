WWE SmackDown: Otis 'accidentally' Heartbroken On Valentine's Day Date With Mandy Rose

Otis was having a wonderful Valentine’s week as he managed to fix a date with his ‘lady love’ Mandy Rose. However, the day ended on a bad note for Otis as he had to depart the restaurant with a broken heart. As speculated, Dolph Ziggler stole the show from Otis and managed to spend the evening with Mandy Rose.

Also Read | When John Cena, Brock Lesnar And Big Show Unleashed A Dog Fight On WWE SmackDown: WATCH

WWE SmackDown: Otis gets his heart broken by Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose had no intention of breaking Otis’s heart as she was eagerly waiting for him at a restaurant. To everyone’s surprise, Dolph Ziggler appeared and kept his hands over Mandy Rose’s shoulder. Initially, Mandy Rose was shocked with Dolph Ziggler’s presence. However, they soon started having a great conversation between each other. Meanwhile, an eager Otis entered the restaurant and found out that his lady love Mandy Rose was with Dolph Ziggler. No wonder, Otis was heartbroken as he left the place and threw away the flowers that he had brought for Mandy Rose. The Golden Goddess did not bother about Otis and had a good time with Dolph Ziggler on Valentine's Day.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan Win; Hulk Hogan Warns The Fiend

WWE SmackDown: Is it going to start a new feud?

Dolph Ziggler and Otis might start a new rivalry in WWE over Mandy Rose. In the upcoming segment of WWE SmackDown, Otis might come up with a response for Ziggler. WWE fans are pretty excited to see what’s next in store.

Also Read | King Corbin Appears On WWE SmackDown Despite Being Barred By WWE And Here Is Why

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Hulk Hogan Talks About Goldberg, Warns "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

(Image courtesy: WWE.com and Instagram of Mandy Rose)