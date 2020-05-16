French Government Summons Sanofi CEO For Saying US Would Receive COVID Vaccine First

The French Government has reportedly summoned pharmaceutical brand Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson after he suggested that the United States would be the first nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine if the French company achieves success in developing it. However, later, it backtracked from its stance and said that it would accessible to all. The US is the worst-hit nation with over 1,484,285 positive cases whereas France is the 7th hit with 179,506 cases.

Hudson had previously said the US would the first one to acquire it as it had put in initial fundings in the research and vaccine development. However, this did not go down well with the Emmanuel Macron led government who slammed the brand for its biased stance.

'Public Good'

Later, Macron said in a statement that any COVID-19 vaccine must be treated as a "public good for the world, and not subject to the laws of the market." Country’s deputy Finance minister Agnes Pannier Runacher also said that it would be unacceptable if Sanofi reserves its vaccine as a priority for one or another county for financial reasons.

The company later walked back on its stance and in a statement said, “we have always been committed in these unprecedented circumstances to make our vaccine accessible to everyone.” Sanofi said its cooperation with U.S. agency BARDA allows the company “to initiate production as early as possible.” The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has funded the development of the vaccine.

Image credits: AP