Paris: Eiffel Tower Reopens After 104 Days, Visitors Welcomed With Fanfare

After a stringent COVID-19 lockdown for more than a hundred days, Eiffel Tower was opened to visitors with a “warm welcome” on June 25. From drum rolls to tower’s mascot, the day is marked with all sorts of celebratory activities or “fanfare” for the mask-wearing public at Paris’ most iconic landmark. Even though the tourists will not be allowed to enter the country until later this summer, reports have stated that at least 50 visitors mainly French citizens are prepared to climb Eiffel Tower’s stairs. Elevators at the site have been shut down to adhere to social distancing rules and prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

One of the videos was shared by the official handle of the Tower with the caption, Here we go again, with a warm welcome for my first visitors! Here we go, I'm open and ready to welcome my first visitors with a fanfare!”

Watch the 'fanfare':

🇨🇵 C'est reparti, avec un accueil en fanfare pour mes premiers visiteurs ! 😀

🇬🇧 Here we go, I'm open and ready to welcome my first visitors with a fanfare! 😀#tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/ugK5U9jcIY — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 25, 2020

🇫🇷 Premiers visiteurs aux 1er et 2e étages 😃 10 mn de montée par étage seulement ! 💖

🇬🇧 Our first visitors arrive at the 1st and 2nd floors. 10 minutes only to climb each level 💪#tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/GBf26ElSAD — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 25, 2020

Read - Eiffel Tower Ready To Reopen On June 25, But Lifts To Remain 'out Of Service'

Read - Eiffel Tower To Reopen After Longest Closure Since WWII Due To Coronavirus

Longest closure since WW2

Eiffel Tower has reopened after the longest closure since World War II with many precautionary measures in place to avoid any transmission of COVID-19. Opened to only to a limited number of visitors, they would only be allowed to access the first and second floor of the tower. Facemasks are mandatory for anyone above the age of 11 with elevators shut.

Meanwhile, among other iconic sites that would soon be allowed for the public includes the Louvre museum in Paris which would be open for visitors from July 6. In the statement, France’s hotspot for visitors said that the booking system for the people would enable them to maintain social distancing to the maximum extent and they will be asked to wear a mask. Moreover, the Eugène Delacroix National Museum is also working on reopening from June 22 and Tuileries garden in front of the museum has opened on May 31. Earlier, France’s Culture Minister Franck Riester had indicated that the country’s main historical sites would resume functioning but only gradually between June and mid-July.

Read - Eiffel Tower To Reopen To Visitors On June 25 As France Continues To Ease Restrictions

Read - France Bans Protests At US Embassy And Eiffel Tower Over Risks Of Large Gatherings