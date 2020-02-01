From Tallest Hat To 6,000 Piercings On Body: Most Bizarre World Records Ever

Guinness World Records has continued to amaze generation after generation by chronicling the limits of what humans are capable of for the last 64 years. For the 2020 edition, Guinness World Records expands its book with new records that highlight the trends and technologies of our day and age. Though some of the record holders are like the world's tallest person or the shortest, the Guinness Book is filled with some extremely strange attempts. Starting from the tallest hat to 6000 piercings on a body here are some of the strange world records that we came across. Let's take a look :

Most toothpicks in beard

US's Joel Strasser set up a world record for having the most number of toothpicks in a beard. It took him almost 3 hours and 13 minutes to put 3500 toothpicks in his beard.

Tallest hat

A bizarre world record was achieved by a US-based milliner Odilon Ozare in April 2018 who wore world's tallest hat measuring 4.8 meters (15 ft 9 in) tall and was required to walk for over 10 meters wearing it.

Fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta

A woman, Michelle Lesco, set a world record eating a bowl of pasta in just 26.69 seconds in September 2017.

Longest duration spinning a basketball on a toothbrush

Sandeep Singh Kaila from Canada spinned a basketball on a toothbrush for 1 minute 8.15 seconds in January 2019 and created the world record.

Most piercings in a lifetime (female)

A Brazilian woman, Elaine Davidson is the world's most pierced woman With more than 6,000 piercings on her body.

Heaviest weight lifted by human beard.

Antanas Kontrimas of Lithuania achieved Guiness World Record for the heaviest weight lifted by human beard in June 2013. He lifted 63.80 kg with his beard.

Heaviest mantle of bees

Liangming Ruan covered his body with 63.7 kg of bees in 2014 to achieve the Guinness World Record for the heaviest mantle of bees. He covered his body with 63.7 kg of bees.

(Images Courtesy: Guinness Book of World Records)