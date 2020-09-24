G4 Amps Up Pressure On UNSC; Warns 'Urgent Reform Needed To Stop UN Becoming Obsolete'

India, Brazil, Japan and Germany which forms the part of the G4 have demanded urgency in the long-overdue reforms of the UN Security Council. Foreign Ministers of the G4 highlighted the urgency of reforming the United Nations and updating its main decision-making bodies, in order to better address the realities of modern times.

A virtual meeting was held by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and his counterparts from Brazil, Japan and Germany during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the urgent need for reforms in the UNSC.

Participated in #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting that called for a decisive push for UNSC reforms during #UN75 . Unanimous call for text based negotiations in a fixed time frame.

Reformed Multilateralism guides India's approach to the United Nations. pic.twitter.com/9MdI4FFNqz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 23, 2020

'Prevent UN from becoming obsolete'

A joint press statement was issued after the discussion by the G4 ministers stating that reforms are necessary to prevent the UNSC from becoming obsolete.

"The world of today is very different from what it was when the United Nations was created 75 years ago. There are more countries, more people, more challenges but also more solutions. Our working methods need to keep pace and adapt. (...) We reiterate our call for reforms of three of the principal organs of the United Nations. We commit to instilling new life in the discussions on the reform of the Security Council," the statement released by the external affairs ministry said.

"G4 Ministers highlighted the urgency of reforming the United Nations and updating its main decision-making bodies, in order to better reflect contemporary realities. G4 Ministers expressed disappointment at attempts to derail this process and committed to addressing the issue in a meaningful way and with increased urgency at this 75th anniversary of the UN," the joint statement read.

"As part of reforming the Security Council, an expansion of the Security Council in both categories will be indispensable to make this body more representative, legitimate and effective, enhancing, therefore, it's capacity to deal with the complex challenges the world faces today on questions of international peace and security. Only if we manage to reform the Security Council will we stop it from becoming obsolete.

The G4 demanded a broader membership of the Security Council, with increased and enhanced representation of countries with the capacity and willingness to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security. The G4 also said participation from Africa will also allow the UN to preserve its credibility and create the political backing needed for the peaceful resolution of today’s international crises.

The G4 Ministers expressed disappointment at attempts to derail this process and committed to addressing the issue in a meaningful way and with increased urgency at this 75th anniversary of the UN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also pressed for comprehensive reforms in the UNSC to be ready to the situation's faced by the world today. PM Modi had said, 'Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces crisis of confidence'.

