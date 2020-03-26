Coronavirus: German Cathedral Brings Out Relics Of St Corona Amid Epidemic

A German cathedral has recently dug out the relics of little-known Saint Corona who is believed to be the patron saint of resisting epidemics. The cathedral has retrieved the relics from its treasure chamber and plans to put them on display once the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been contained.

Patron Saint of Pandemics

The fast-spreading novel coronavirus COVID-19 has infected almost half a million people worldwide, with about 30,000 positive cases of the infection in Germany itself. As per reports, this has boosted public interest in the Christian martyr. It is believed that Saint Corona was killed by the Romans for her faith almost 1,800 years ago. According to reports, the church had planned on displaying the relics this summer, long before the coronavirus outbreak shook the world.

It’s incredible but it’s true – there is a Saint Corona and she is one of the patrons of pandemics!

At the moment it is not unclear when the public will be able to see Saint Corona's relics, given the tough restrictions being imposed on gatherings worldwide in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. Even though it is uncertain when the relics will go on display, experts at the cathedral are painstakingly cleaning the shrine for when it finally goes on display for the public after a break of 25 years.

As per reports, Aachen Cathedral spokeswoman Daniela Loevenich has claimed that the relics were brought out sooner than expected but it seems that the saint’s shrine will garner a lot of interest due to the virus. Saint Corona’s relics were brought to Aachen by King Otto III in 997 and were kept in a tomb underneath a slab in the cathedral.