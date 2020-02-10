German Shepherd Filmed Helping Her 9-week-old Sister Break Puppy Crate

In an adorable incident that took place in Belfast, England, a 17-month-old dog kept freeing her 9-week old sister from the cage her owner would lock her in order to train the puppy. According to media reports, Michael Townsley was initially confused as to how his 9-week-old puppy kept breaking free from the cage despite his repeated attempts to keep it separated. Townsley discovered the truth after he set-up a security camera to monitor the dog.

Adorable dog

Townsley discovered that 9-week-old Sasha's older sister was the one behind the mischevious act. Townsley while talking to the media said that he was sure about locking his dog in the crate securely but whenever he returned back he would find her wandering in the kitchen. It wasn't until he set-up a security camera in the kitchen that he spotted Sasha's older sister helping her break out of the crate.

Dog helps kids cross the road

Dogs are definitely the smartest creature after humans and the cleverness of Sasha's elder sister shows exactly that. In another incident, a video of a stray dog helping kids safely cross a busy intersection went viral recently. The 54-second clip shows a stray god walking alongside kids while they cross the road and barking at any vehicle that does not stop at the crossing. It has been revealed that the video is from the former Soviet Republic of Georgia and has become an internet sensation after the pooch is seen helping children cross the street safely.

Meanwhile, in Australia, a small canine team of just two dogs helped save koalas during the bushfires that ravaged the country for months. Using their keen sense of smell to sniff out koala excrement, the dogs found seven koalas in a burnt-out forest at Maryvale on Queensland's South Downs.

(With Agency inputs)