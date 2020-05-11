German workers are being laid off due to coronavirus crisis: Survey

Workers in Germany are facing widespread layoffs due to coronavirus pandemic, a survey published on May 11 stated. The survey conducted by the German Institute for Economic Research reportedly found that in 58 per cent of the Catering industry, 50 per cent of Hotels, 43 per cent of travel agencies and 39 per cent of Automotives either sacked their employees or did not extend their contract. The survey also revealed although the layoffs made in other sectors were higher than average, none were made in pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Germany saw a surge in infections just a day after it eased its lockdown measures. As of May 11, Germany recorded its infection rate percentage above 1 wherein the COVID-19 positive transmitted the disease to more than one person, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). As of now, the pandemic has infected 171,879 and killed 7,569 across the German territory.

Global Unemployment

The pandemic has led to a rise in unemployment in almost all the major nations. According to international media reports, three million Canadians reportedly lost their jobs since March which led to the country recording its second-highest unemployment rate ever. Currently, the country’s unemployment rate stands at 13 per cent, however, the statistics Canada said that the rate would be even higher if those who were not actively looking for work were also included.

Meanwhile, the construction and building industry, which employs most of the Australian population, is facing challenges due to COVID-19 Now, since several projects are either being suspended or put on hold, thousands are people are likely to have no work resulting in the second wave of unemployment. The Federal Labor reportedly estimated on April 23 that the new projects in the residential sector could fall from 160,000 to 100,000 as people are refraining from committing to major projects amid the pandemic.

