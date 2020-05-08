Germany Bans 'Gay Conversion Therapy' On Minors; Big Penalty For Pseudoscientific Practice

In a big development, Germany on Thursday evening has passed a law banning the so-called 'Gay Conversion Therapy' across the nation, for minors. According to reports, under the law, minors will not be allowed to take part in any medical interventions that are aimed at changing their sexual orientation or gender identity. The law was announced by German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Further, according to the law, whoever is found violating it will have to face prison for up to one year or a fine of €30,000. Along with it, parents or guardians will also be punished for making their children go through the so-called "therapy".

'Robust law needed'

According to German Health Minister Jens Spahn, a robust law was needed to stop the malpractice of converting one's sexual orientation. He further said that as several young people were forced to go through the conversion "therapy", the youngsters should be able to say that they do not want it and even the Parliament has made it clear. Spahn who is a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) party had first drafted a bill to ban the conversion therapy in November last year.

Meanwhile, the decision has also faced criticism as the law is only applicable to minors. According to reports, Germany's opposition-- the Green Party, has demanded to increase the age limit to 26.

Gay Conversion Therapy

Gay Conversion Therapy is said to be a pseudoscientific practice that is intended to change a person's sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual. The controversial practice involves psychological and or spiritual interventions that can lead to mental health issues such as depression. The practice can also include hypnosis and electric shocks.

While the practice is still carried out in most of the parts across the world, several parts of countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, Switzerland have outlawed it.

