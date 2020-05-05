LGBTQ+ Community Upset With Nicki Minaj Over 'problematic Lyrics' In 'Say So'

Nicki Minaj is one of the most popular rappers and actors around the world. The singer is known for her hit music. Recently, Doja Cat released a new song titled, Say So that also features Nicki Minaj in a rap. But seems like Nicki’s lyrics in this song have sent fans into a tizzy, especially the LGBTQ+ group.

Nicki Minaj could be heard rapping about her current sexuality in the recent song. Five years ago, Nicki Minaj opened up about calling herself bisexual. In the rap, she could be heard saying, "I use to be bi now I'm hetero."

As per reports, this line of the singer has upset the LGBTQ+ community. Nicki was later accused saying that she was using the community for power. Netizens went on to give a mixed reaction on the same.

#nickiminaj is getting backlash after this line in the say so remix. pic.twitter.com/ABlVegzX48 — shady (@shadyteahouse) May 2, 2020

So wait why are ppl mad at Nicki for saying she was bi. If she was she was why y’all mad? That’s her experience? — kalifornian (@mothermohamed) May 1, 2020

It is also reported that many LGBTQ+ activists have slammed Nicki Minaj on social media. They also urged everyone to stop supporting ‘frauds,’ like Nicki Minaj and start calling them out. However, Nicki Minaj has not yet replied to the online criticism she is receiving on the same.

As per reports, her ‘sexuality revelation’ does not seem like the only controversial lyrics on the new song. It was also reported that Nicki Minaj sparked speculation about her talking bad about Beyonce in the outro of the retro-grooving pop song.

Netizens are reportedly guessing that Nicki Minaj is taking a dig at Beyonce. As per reports, some others also suggested that it could also be Megan Thee Stallion.

This is not the first time Nicki Minaj has upset the LGBTQ+ group. Earlier when Nicki Minaj graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Russia where she looked stunning a diamond-studded crop top and a black skirt along with a plastic-like jacket. She also opted for dewy makeup, blonde hair with a fringe hairdo. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Harper's Bazaar Instagram)

The reason the LGBTQ+ community was upset with her was that as per reports, Russia has anti-LGBTQIA propaganda laws. To which Queer activist Jonathan Vas Ness took to his Twitter handle to address the same. At that time fans were very upset about the Nicki starring in the cover of it and also took their respective social media handle to address the same. Check out Jonathan’s tweet below.

Russia has anti LGBTQIA propaganda laws, Chechnya supported by Russia tortures it’s LGBTQIA citizens, & w your LGBTQ+ fans you can’t even speak to that in this interview bc it’s illegal in Russia, what’s good @NICKIMINAJ , this should’ve been a hard pass. pic.twitter.com/6WqZdXSKKl — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 13, 2018

