UK Health Secretary Slammed For Offering Badge To Care Workers Instead Of PPE

With coronavirus curve in the United Kingdom rising up day by day, health care workers are demanding better protective gear in order to fight the disease effectively. The United Kingdom's health secretary Matt Hancock was slammed for offering care workers a badge as they continue to plead for emergency medical equipment. Matt Hancock on April 15 came up with a badge that read, "CARE' on it for health workers who are risking their lives at the front lines.

Hancock insisted that the badge would let health workers publicly identify themselves' as NHS staff do. According to reports, a health care worker criticizing Hancock's idea said that they need more than a badge to describe their precious role in society. Another worker said that they are short of protective gear and they fear for their lives. Health care workers around the world are becoming victims of coronavirus because of the lack of proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Many doctors and nurses have died fighting coronavirus at the frontline and this has become a matter of concern for others who are working despite the shortage.

According to data by worldometer, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 98,400 cases so far, of which over 12,800 people have lost their lives. There are currently 85,264 active cases while 1,559 remain under critical condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 1,34,000 lives across the world and has infected over 20,84,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the US, UK, Iran, Germany and France surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: @MarieAnnUK/Twitter)