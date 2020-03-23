Germany To Ban Gatherings Of More Than Two People As Angela Merkel Self Isolates

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday stated that as a preventive measure amid the global coronavirus outbreak, Germany shall incorporate a "contact ban" rather than a full nationwide lockdown. Merkel, in a press conference, said that the country would follow stricter measures and "reduce contact with people as much as possible", adding that it will ban gatherings of more than two people.

Contact Ban

According to the reports, Merkel emphasised on the ban during a phone conversation with 16 German state premiers on Sunday, stating a contact ban will be implemented soon. She reportedly added that the new move means no more than two people would be allowed to interact with each other, with the exceptions of families and people living together.

As per reports, Merkel added that "a minimum distance of 1.5 to 2 meters" should be maintained and meetings in large groups should be avoided and will be sanctioned if not adhered to. She announced that restaurants, as well as hair salons and tattoo shops, will be shut down. The German Chancellor said these measures would be in place for at least two weeks.

24,714 confirmed cases

Despite preventive measures, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Germany. According to the country’s agency for disease control, the number of cases across the German territory increased by 2,350 in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 24,714.

The jumps represent a 12% increase in figure reported a day before. This comes as the number of deaths rose to 93 on March 22. Following the developments, the German government is reportedly considering new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

This comes as two German states, Bavaria and Saarland, imposed state-wide restrictions in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. Germany's largest state, Bavaria imposed "fundamental restrictions" on public life in the fight against coronavirus.

According to reports, starting from March 20 evening, people in the state were only allowed to leave their homes for necessities, such as going to work or the doctor and buying groceries or medicine. The measures were for an initial two-week period.

