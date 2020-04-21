Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 170,000 Worldwide, 2.5 Million People Infected

More than 170,000 people have been killed worldwide from the COVID-19 disease, nearly two-third in the hardest-hit Europe according to an AFP tally. The global death toll now stands at 171,791 in total with over 42,518 deaths in the United States, the country that has recorded the highest mortality rate. Whereas Europe accounts for 106,737 deaths from the virus, Italy registered 24,114 fatalities, followed by Spain at 21,282 deaths, according to reports.

As of April 19, China recorded 12 new coronavirus cases as the country is hit with the second wave of infection, the National Health Commission confirmed in its daily press briefing. At least 8 cases were imported, while the other four were local infections. The country also reported 49 asymptomatic cases, compared to 44 a day earlier, as per media reports.

US demands investigation

Describing the novel coronavirus as “plague”, the US President Donald Trump expressed unhappiness towards China holding it responsible for the outbreak of the disease. Trump demanded that an American team shall be given permission into Wuhan to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus. "We spoke to them (Chinese) a long time ago about going in. We want to go in. We want to see what's going on. And we weren't exactly invited, I can tell you that,” Trump was quoted as saying while speaking at a conference.

