Victoria Beckham Using The Taxpayers' Money To Pay Staff Amid Coronavirus?

Victoria Beckham is reportedly using the taxpayer money to pay off her staff and employees at her fashion label owing to the tense COVID-19 situation. According to media reports, Victoria Beckham is 'claiming' up to 75000 euros of the taxpayer money for the same.

However, this has not gone down well with many people and one of the well-known critics Piers Morgan reportedly labelled her as a, 'pampered prima dollar millionairess.' Piers has further lashed out at Victoria Beckham and said that she does not have the right to use the taxpayer money to bail out her 'failing vanity project' amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham's Birthday: Adorable Photos Of The Singer With Husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham is reportedly paying her employees from the taxpayer money amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Reportedly Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham brought a penthouse in Miami which was worth a whopping 17 million euros. Furthermore, the employees at her fashion label were also sent letters from the management which said that they all will be paid 80 per cent of their salaries for the 'foreseeable future'. It is not a hidden fact that Victoria Beckham's handbag collection also costs 1.5 million euros. According to media sources, a spokesperson from her fashion label has also confirmed that Victoria Beckham will be paying off the remuneration of the employees from the label using the taxpayer money owing to the coronavirus scare.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham Looks Beautiful And Stylish In These Instagram Pics

Victoria Beckham recently took a Sydney based skincare company to court

Victoria Beckham had also grabbed several headlines recently when she had also taken a Sydney based skincare company to court over the latter's trademarks that featured her initials, 'VB'. Victoria reportedly stated that her customers would be confused that she was endorsing the products that the company is selling. Victoria Beckham uses her initials to endorse her cosmetic line along with her women's wear line.

Also Read: David Beckham's Best Goals In Illustrious Career For Real Madrid; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.